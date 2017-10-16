Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Joining team on road trip
Van Riemsdyk (concussion) will fly into Edmenton to join the team, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Van Riemsdyk is eligible to return off the injured reserved for Tuesday's game against Edmonton, but there's no word yet if he will dress for the contest. Regardless this is good news for the 26-year-old as even if he doesn't play Tuesday, it's very likely he suits up Thursday against Calgary, or Saturday against Dallas. Look for Klas Dahlbeck to continue to fill in for van Riemsdyk until he returns.
