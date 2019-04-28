Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Knocked out Sunday
Van Riemsdyk (upper body) will not return to Sunday's Game 2 against the Islanders.
Van Riemsdyk was on the wrong end of a hard hit from the Islanders' Cal Cluttbuck just 30 seconds into the game. Following the hit, the 27-year-old came up clutching his shoulder, and left the game. For the time being, the team will roll with five defenseman. Expect an update on Van Riemsdyk from the team following the contest.
