Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Lands on injured reserve
Van Riemsdyk was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
While van Riemsdyk has been cleared to skate during training camp, he is still working his way back from shoulder surgery in May. The New Jersey native's absence figures to open the door for Haydn Fleury to break into the lineup for Opening Night against the Habs on Thursday, while Chase Priskie (undisclosed) could crack the 23-man roster.
