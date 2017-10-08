Van Riemsdyk left Saturday's game against the Wild after running into the boards and being called for a tripping penalty, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

This was van Riemsdyk's first game in a Hurricanes uniform and it was cut short. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday when the Blue Jackets come to town, but since the nature and severity of his injury aren't known, it's tough to project whether he'll be available for that contest.