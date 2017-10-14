Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Moves to IR
Van Riemsdyk (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Trevor Carrick is the reinforcement to be called up from AHL Charlotte in place of the injured van Riemsdyk, who originally sustained the injury after 10:56 of ice time last Saturday.
