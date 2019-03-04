Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: No surprises this season
Van Riemsdyk snapped a 10-game pointless stretch with an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.
There's really nothing about van Riemsdyk that makes him roster-worthy in most fantasy formats -- he doesn't score much, and doesn't rank particularly well in peripheral stat categories like hits, blocked shots or PIM. Now with 12 points in 61 games, he will likely finish with something close to the 16 points he recorded in each of his previous two seasons.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Adds to modest point total•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Rare helper in Monday win•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Fantasy value almost non-existent•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Scores game-winner over Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Rare point in loss to Jackets•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Bags assist in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...