Van Riemsdyk snapped a 10-game pointless stretch with an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

There's really nothing about van Riemsdyk that makes him roster-worthy in most fantasy formats -- he doesn't score much, and doesn't rank particularly well in peripheral stat categories like hits, blocked shots or PIM. Now with 12 points in 61 games, he will likely finish with something close to the 16 points he recorded in each of his previous two seasons.