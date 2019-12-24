Van Riemsdyk was held off the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.

With an average TOI of just 13:28 this season -- the lowest of his career -- Van Riemsdyk continues to log modest minutes on the Canes' third defensive pairing opposite Jake Gardiner. Scoring-wise, he has just three points in 23 games, giving him essentially zero fantasy value in all but the deepest of formats.