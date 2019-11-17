Van Riemsdyk returned to the ice Saturday against the Wild after sitting out the prior two games as a healthy scratch. He skated just 12:17 and finished the game with no points, one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating.

After missing just four games last season, van Riemsdyk suddenly finds himself platooning with Haydn Fleury for a spot on the Canes' bottom defensive pairing this season. Unfortunately for TVR, the emergence of Joel Edmundson as a top-four blueliner likely means he will see a significant drop in games played this season.