Van Riemsdyk played in his eighth consecutive game Friday against the Golden Knights, skating a season-high 17:56, but still posted zeros across the board in points, hits, blocked shots and shots on goal.

Van Riemsdyk has been in and out of the Canes' lineup all season, vying for time on the third defensive pairing. However, with Dougie Hamilton currently on the IR with a broken leg, it's all hands on deck and TVR is finally starting to see some regular minutes. That said, he is still as unproductive as ever from a fantasy standpoint, so the fact that he's now playing every game really doesn't affect his fantasy value that much.