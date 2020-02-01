Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Playing every game as injury sub
Van Riemsdyk played in his eighth consecutive game Friday against the Golden Knights, skating a season-high 17:56, but still posted zeros across the board in points, hits, blocked shots and shots on goal.
Van Riemsdyk has been in and out of the Canes' lineup all season, vying for time on the third defensive pairing. However, with Dougie Hamilton currently on the IR with a broken leg, it's all hands on deck and TVR is finally starting to see some regular minutes. That said, he is still as unproductive as ever from a fantasy standpoint, so the fact that he's now playing every game really doesn't affect his fantasy value that much.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Watching from press box•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Not contributing offensively•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Fantasy value on decline•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Not playing every game•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Rare helper in loss to Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Barren stat line in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.