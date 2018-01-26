Van Riemsdyk skated to a plus-5 in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

The stay-at-home defender didn't factor into any of the scoring fun in this one, but the fact he racked up a plus-5 in a game where the opposing team scored four even-strength goals is astounding. Nonetheless, van Riemsdyk has posted just nine points in 46 games this year, putting him on the outside looking in from a fantasy standpoint.