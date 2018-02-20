Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Rare assist in loss to Devils
Van Riemsdyk snapped an 11-game point drought with an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.
Now up to 10 points on the season (one goal, nine assists), TVR is on pace to fall just short of the 16 points he posted last season with the Blackhawks. From a fantasy perspective, van Riemsdyk remains a stay-at-home, third-pairing defender whose value remains limited to deeper formats only.
