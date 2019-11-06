Van Riemsdyk notched his second assist in three games in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

It's nice to see van Riemsdyk post the occasional point, but from a fantasy perspective he still doesn't hold much value. He continues to skate on the Canes' third defensive pairing, averaging just 14:04 in ice time -- about a minute less than he did last season. It's also worth mentioning that the 28-year-old blueliner has never reached the 20-point plateau in his six-year NHL career. There are better options out there.