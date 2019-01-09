Van Riemsdyk posted his first point in over a month with an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Now with just six points in 37 games this season, TVR will need a big push in the second half if he wants to match the 16 points he posted in each of the previous two seasons. He remains a third-pairing blueliner for the Canes averaging a little over 15 minutes per game, which gives him very little fantasy value in most standard formats.