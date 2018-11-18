Van Riemsdyk recorded his fourth point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Unfortunately, with the arrival of Calvin de Haan this year, van Riemsdyk has seen his average ice time drop from 17:03 to 15:39 currently. Furthermore, the 27-year-old blueliner was a regular in the Canes' lineup last year, playing in 79 of 82 games, but he's already been a healthy scratch three times this season, and it's not even December yet. While it's nice to see him get the occasional point, TVR's fantasy value remains confined to ultra-deep leagues due to his relative lack of scoring and diminished playing time.