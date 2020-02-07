Van Riemsdyk posted two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Van Riemsdyk hadn't been on the scoresheet since Dec. 7 when he had an assist versus the Wild. The 28-year-old defenseman has been limited to five helpers in 35 games this season. While he's now seeing an everyday role with Dougie Hamilton (leg) out, van Riemsdyk is mostly a defensive player. Don't expect much fantasy value from the New Jersey native.