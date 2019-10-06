Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Remains on shelf
Van Riemsdyk (shoulder) won't be in action against the Lightning on Sunday.
Van Riemsdyk will miss his third consecutive game due to his lingering shoulder issue. The blueliner notched 14 points in 78 contests last year, which is likely his ceiling for the 2019-20 campaign as well, which makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.
