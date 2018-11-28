Van Riemsdyk scored a second-period goal that provided the difference in a 2-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

More important than his goal was his 18:05 in ice time, his second-highest total since Oct. 5, a sign that Carolina might be showing more trust in the blueliner. Still, van Riemsdyk is currently too limited in what he can produce to be of much value in fantasy circles, even if he has had a high-production week by his standards with two goals in the past seven days.