Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Slated to return Friday
Van Riemsdyk (shoulder) is in line to return the lineup for Friday's contest against the Ducks, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.
Van Riemsdyk is slated for his season debut after missing the first eight contests of the season. Considering hasn't topped 16 points in either of his two seasons with the Hurricanes, the blueliner's upside from a fantasy standpoint remains relatively low.
