Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Staying in Carolina on two-year deal
Van Riemsdyk agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.6 million contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Van Riemsdyk was a solid bottom-four option for the Hurricanes in 2017-18, notching three goals and 16 points while posting a plus-9 rating in 79 contests. The 26-year-old American will continue to be a steady stay-at-home defender for Carolina over the next two seasons, but he won't be a desirable fantasy option in most formats due to his lack of offensive upside.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Collects 16 points in third full season•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Ice time, scoring on the rise•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Picks up rare goal•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Rare assist in loss to Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Posts plus-5 in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...