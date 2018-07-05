Van Riemsdyk agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.6 million contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Van Riemsdyk was a solid bottom-four option for the Hurricanes in 2017-18, notching three goals and 16 points while posting a plus-9 rating in 79 contests. The 26-year-old American will continue to be a steady stay-at-home defender for Carolina over the next two seasons, but he won't be a desirable fantasy option in most formats due to his lack of offensive upside.