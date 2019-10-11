Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Still sidelined
Van Riemsdyk (shoulder) won't be in the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Van Riemsdyk is still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, and the Hurricanes have no reason to rush him, as they've gone 4-0-0 to start the season without the 28-year-old blueliner. Van Riemsdyk will need to be activated off the injured-reserve/non-roster list prior to making his season debut, so another update on his status should be released once that occurs.
