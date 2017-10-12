Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Unable to turn in full practice
Van Riemsdyk (concussion) was only able to practice for 15 minutes Thursday, and he looked disappointed as he skated off the ice, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Concussions are quite complicated in nature and there's plenty of variability in terms of how long it could take a given player to fully recover. Van Riemsdyk, a skilled shot blocker, will need to prove that he can practice in full with contact before returning to game action. The Hurricanes next play Saturday in Winnipeg, so expect him to be reevaluated before then.
