Van Riemsdyk has undergone season-ending surgery on his injured shoulder, Luke DeCock of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. His recovery is expected to take four-to-six months.

Van Riemsdyk's injury outlook was already pretty bleak, but there was still some hope that he might be able to return at some point this postseason before this report surfaced. Instead, the 27-year-old blueliner, who notched 14 points in 78 games this campaign, will now focus on trying to get back to 100 percent in time for next season's training camp. In the meantime, Haydn Fleury will be tasked with replacing van Riemsdyk on the Hurricanes' bottom pairing for the remainder of Carolina's playoff run.