Van Riemsdyk served as a healthy scratch for the third straight game Friday against the Capitals.

Van Riemsdyk is currently platooning with Haydn Fleury for a spot on the Canes' third defensive pairing opposite Joel Edmundson. With just three assists under his belt and an average TOI of 13:29, van Riemsdyk's fantasy value is hovering pretty close to zero right now. Feel free to bench him or drop him outright.