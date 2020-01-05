Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Watching from the bench
Van Riemsdyk served as a healthy scratch for the third straight game Friday against the Capitals.
Van Riemsdyk is currently platooning with Haydn Fleury for a spot on the Canes' third defensive pairing opposite Joel Edmundson. With just three assists under his belt and an average TOI of 13:29, van Riemsdyk's fantasy value is hovering pretty close to zero right now. Feel free to bench him or drop him outright.
