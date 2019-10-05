Van Riemsdyk (shoulder) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Van Riemsdyk practiced at full speed Friday, but the Hurricanes are going to be cautious and keep him out of game action right away. The 28-year-old will remain on non-roster injured reserve, and he'll have a chance to be activated for Sunday's home game versus the Lightning.