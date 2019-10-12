Hurricanes' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Won't play Saturday
Van Riemsdyk will not play Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Van Riemsdyk is healthy following an early-season absence due to a shoulder injury. Activated off injured reserve earlier in the day, he'll sit out Saturday's contest but figures to be in the Hurricanes' lineup Tuesday when they travel to LA to take on the Kings.
