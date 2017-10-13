Van Riemsdyk (concussion) will not leave with the team as they embark on a four-game road trip.

The Hurricanes left the door open for van Riemsdyk to join up with the team soon, but the news effectively rules him out Saturday against the Jets. Per Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site, the defenseman was a full participant at practice Friday, albiet in a non-contact jersey. Klas Dahlbeck should continue to fill in for van Riemsdyk on the blue line, although Carolina may opt to recall a player from the minors to provide additional depth.