Hurricanes' Ty Smith: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Nov 12, 2024
Smith was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Smith hasn't played for the
Hurricanes yet this season but has been a healthy scratch in seven NHL games, including the last two. He has recorded three assists in four AHL outings during the 2024-25 campaign.
