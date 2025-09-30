Jost was placed on waivers by Carolina on Tuesday.

Jost has 495 games of NHL experience in his career, so it's certainly possible that a team puts in a waiver claim for the 27-year-old center. In 39 regular-season games for the Canes last year, the Alberta native notched four goals, five assists and 44 shots while averaging 10:22 of ice time. If Jost clears, he figures to be reassigned to AHL Chicago for the start of the season.