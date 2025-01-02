Jost (undisclosed) returned to Carolina to undergo further evaluation, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports Thursday.

The news rules Jost out against the Panthers on Thursday, though fantasy players will have to wait for a more concrete timeline. In Jost's stead, Juha Jaaska was recalled from the minors and will make his NHL debut versus Florida. For his part, the 26-year-old Jost has been limited to just 16 appearances for the Canes this year, notching two goals, 16 shots and 20 hits while averaging a career-low 10:28 of ice time.