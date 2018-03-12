Zykov was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Monday.

Although Zykov has had no problem lighting the lamp in the minors this season, as he's potted 30 goals in 48 games, he'll have to wait to see his first NHL action of 2017-18. If injuries arise he should be on the short list for a call up, as he also boasts strong skating ability and good hands.

