Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Claimed by Edmonton
The Oilers claimed Zykov off waivers Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Zykov was never able to establish a consistent role with the Hurricanes, totaling four goals and 11 points in 25 appearances over the past three campaigns, but he displayed his potential while playing for Carolina's AHL affiliate last season, racking up 33 goals and 54 points in 63 contests. The Oilers may want to see if the 2013 second-round pick can develop chemistry with Connor McDavid while skating on their top line, so he's definitely worth a look in most fantasy formats.
