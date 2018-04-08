Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Drops to AHL
Zykov was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday, per the official TSN transaction log.
Although Zykov just played in 10 NHL games this season, he made the most of his opportunity, scoring seven points (three goals, four assists) and going plus-four in his second glimpse of professional action. The 22-year-old was sent down to be a part of AHL Charlotte's chase for the Calder Cup, and should be a training camp favorite to make Carolina's roster in 2018-19.
More News
