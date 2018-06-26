Zykov received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Monday.

Zykov scored three goals and seven points in 10 NHL games last year, but also netted 33 goals in 63 AHL contests. The 23-year-old forward will have a chance at making the NHL squad right out of the gate next season if Carolina re-signs him. Zykov also totaled four goals and six points in eight AHL postseason appearances.