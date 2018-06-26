Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Earns qualifying offer
Zykov received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Monday.
Zykov scored three goals and seven points in 10 NHL games last year, but also netted 33 goals in 63 AHL contests. The 23-year-old forward will have a chance at making the NHL squad right out of the gate next season if Carolina re-signs him. Zykov also totaled four goals and six points in eight AHL postseason appearances.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Drops to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Keeps hot streak alive with assist Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Produces first career two-goal game•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Moves to NHL level•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Bounces back down to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Headed to big club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...