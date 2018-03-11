Zykov was called up from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

With Carolina in the mix for a wild card spot, they'll look to jolt their offense by calling up the AHL's leading goal scorer. The 22-year-old has notched 48 points (30 goals, 18 assists) in 57 games in the minors this season, and also leads the AHL in power-play goals. It's unclear if Zykov will slot into the lineup immediately, but a second or third line pairing seems the most likely if he does.