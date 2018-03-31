Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Keeps hot streak alive with assist Friday
Zykov tallied an assist during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.
Zykov has been red hot since his recall from the minors with three goals and six points in as many games. More notably, the 22-year-old winger is meshing well with offensive heavyweights Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. If the trio are united come the start of 2018-19, the Russian playmaker could hold some legitimate sleeper value for next season so keep an eye on him in the later rounds of your upcoming fantasy drafts.
