Zykov tallied an assist during Friday's 4-1 over the Capitals.

Zykov has been red hot since his recall from the minors with three goals and six points in as many games. More notably, the 22-year-old winger is meshing well with offensive heavyweights Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. If the trio are united come the start of 2018-19, the Russian playmaker could hold some legitimate sleeper value for next season so keep an eye on him in the later rounds of your upcoming fantasy drafts.