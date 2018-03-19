Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Moves to NHL level
Zykov was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.
With his promotion, Zykov becomes the 13th forward on the Canes' roster. Now that Carolina's chances of making the postseason have dwindled, the organization could see this as an opportunity to give Zykov a consistent run of play in the NHL. The 22-year-old Russian suited up in two games and scored a goal for Carolina last season, but has only played for AHL Charlotte in 2017-18. Over 61 games in the AHL, Zykov leads the league with 32 goals.
