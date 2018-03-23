Zykov notched two goals in Thursday's 6-5 home win over the Coyotes.

The Russian prospect went top shelf in the first period and ultimately provided the equalizer in the third frame. Originally selected by the Kings with a second-round (37th overall) draft pick in 2013, Zykov could be huge for fantasy owners down the stretch. Not only is he expected to play meaningful minutes with the Hurricanes out of playoff contention, but Victor Rask (shoulder) is out for the season and that has opened up a spot on the power play for the 22-year-old winger.