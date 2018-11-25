Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Returning to Carolina
Zykov (undisclosed) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
There's no word as to whether Zykov will suit up for Tuesday's contest in Montreal, but his promotion points to good news regarding his injury. The rookie winger has three assists in 13 games this season.
