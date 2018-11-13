Zykov was loaned to AHL Charlotte for conditioning Tuesday.

Every so often, an underperforming NHL player who is otherwise healthy will head to the minors for conditioning. This is the case for Zykov, who watched the past three games from the press box and is only averaging 9:45 of ice time through 13 total contests. The Hurricanes understandably have set a high standard of accountability for 2013's second-round (37th overall) draft pick.