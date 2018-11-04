Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Stapled to bench Saturday
Zykov skated just nine shifts and saw ice time of just 4:41 in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights.
Ouch. This was clearly Zykov's low point of the season thus far. After scoring an impressive 54 points in 63 games at AHL Charlotte last season, he has not yet been able to carve out a role for himself at the NHL level. For fantasy purposes, he still has a ton of upside, but consider him a work in progress for now.
