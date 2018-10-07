Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Taking a seat Sunday
Zykov will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's showdown against the Rangers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The rookie forward scored three goals and seven points in 10 NHL games last season, but has been held off the scoresheet in Carolina's first two games of the 2018-19 campaign. Zykov should slot into the lineup more often than not with the Hurricames focusing on working their prospects this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Tallies two points Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Re-signs with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Drops to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Keeps hot streak alive with assist Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Produces first career two-goal game•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...