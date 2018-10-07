Zykov will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's showdown against the Rangers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The rookie forward scored three goals and seven points in 10 NHL games last season, but has been held off the scoresheet in Carolina's first two games of the 2018-19 campaign. Zykov should slot into the lineup more often than not with the Hurricames focusing on working their prospects this season.

