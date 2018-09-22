Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Tallies two points Friday
Zykov recorded a goal, an assist, and two power-play points during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Zykov was traded to the Hurricanes late last season and turned heads with three goals and seven points in 10 games with his new team. The 23-year-old is currently slated to start with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov on what could be a potent second line for the Hurricanes. If he can maintain his scoring touch and garner enough minutes, the Russian winger possesses plenty of sleeper value and is worth a look in the later rounds of most formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Re-signs with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Drops to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Keeps hot streak alive with assist Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Produces first career two-goal game•
-
Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Moves to NHL level•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...