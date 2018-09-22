Zykov recorded a goal, an assist, and two power-play points during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Zykov was traded to the Hurricanes late last season and turned heads with three goals and seven points in 10 games with his new team. The 23-year-old is currently slated to start with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov on what could be a potent second line for the Hurricanes. If he can maintain his scoring touch and garner enough minutes, the Russian winger possesses plenty of sleeper value and is worth a look in the later rounds of most formats.