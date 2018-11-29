Zykov was waived by the Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Hurricanes intend to assign Zykov to AHL Charlotte, but he'll first have to pass through 24-hour waivers unclaimed. It's been a trying start to an NHL career for the second-round (37th overall) pick -- Zykov was originally drafted by the Kings in 2013 -- as he's only produced four goals and seven assists over 25 games at the top level.