Hurricanes' Valentin Zykov: Will play Saturday
Zykov is expected back in the lineup Saturday against the Wild after sitting out the previous two games as a healthy scratch.
Zykov practiced on a line with Martin Necas and Brock McGinn on Thursday, and the trio will likely form the Canes' third line Saturday against the Wild. The 23-year-old Russian winger is hoping to rekindle some of the offensive flair he showed as a callup last season, scoring seven points in 10 games. His opportunities on the third line will be limited, but he could be moved up to more of a scoring role if he can make a positive impression on coach Rod Brind'Amour. He's worth keeping an eye on for fantasy purposes.
