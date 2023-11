Ponomarev (knee) was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Thursday, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Ponomarev was injured early in training camp and has been on injured reserve ever since. Ponomarev has yet to see any NHL action as the 21-year-old had 24 goals and 46 points in 64 games with AHL Chicago last season. He is expected to get in playing time with Tucson and could be recalled if the Hurricanes run into injury problems.