Ponomarev was drafted 53rd overall by the Hurricanes at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Opinions on Ponomarev are all over the map. The one thing he has been universally praised for is his decision to leave his native Russia to come play in the QMJHL. He lacks the natural skill you see from many of the game's top Russian players but Ponomarev showed enough this season to make you believe he has the potential to develop into a serviceable third-line pivot at some point down the road. Ponomarev will continue his development at the junior level next season.