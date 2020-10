Ponomarev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes just selected Ponomarev with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old forward spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL, totaling 18 goals and 49 points in 57 contests. Ponomarev could develop into a solid two-way, third-line center over the next few seasons, but don't expect him to emerge as a legitimate fantasy option anytime soon.