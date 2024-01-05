Ponomarev was summoned from AHL Chicago on Friday.
Ponomarev has six goals and 20 points in 22 AHL contests between Tucson and Chicago this season. The 21-year-old might make his NHL debut Friday versus Washington if Stefan Noesen (illness) or Martin Necas (undisclosed) is unable to play.
