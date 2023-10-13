Ponomarev (knee) is "still a ways away" from returning according to coach Rob Brind'Amour, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Friday.

Ponomarev likely was a long shot to make the Opening Night roster to begin with but after racking up 46 points in 64 minor-league contests last season, would at least have been in the mix to be called up at some point during the campaign. Given his long-term injury concerns, Ponomarev will almost certainly be reassigned to AHL Chicago once cleared to play in order to get his legs back under him before potentially making his NHL debut.