Ponomarev was loaned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

Ponomarev notched one goal and one assist during his NHL debut Friday in a 6-2 win over Washington. He was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to St. Louis. Ponomarev has racked up six goals and 20 points in 22 AHL contests this campaign.

